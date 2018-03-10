× Chicago-area rivers stages/flood forecasts

Chicago-area rivers are in a slow fall. Minor flooding continues on the Illinois River at LaSalle and farther downstream. On the Kankakee River in northwest Indiana Moderate flooding is ongoing near Dunns Bridge and Kouts with Major flooding near Shelby. Rivers in flood are denoted in light green on the highlighted map.

Following is a hydrologic river stage/Max Flood summary of data prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Office…