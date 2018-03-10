$5K reward offered for info leading to missing elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. -- Authorities in the far north suburbs are asking for help from the public to locate an elderly man who went missing nearly a week ago.

Now, the man’s family and friends are leading a search of their own and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his discovery.

Dale Kropke, 76, was last seen six days ago leaving his home in Grayslake, Ill. He was on his way to a doctor’s appointment a few minutes away at Condell Hospital in Libertyville, but he never showed up.

What happened after that is a mystery that his son – and a dozen friends are trying to solve.

“It’s almost like he’s vanished,” Sean Kropke, Dale Kropke’s son, said. “We’ve got to prepare ourselves for the worst, so I’m just praying and hoping that – first off – that he’s ok, but let’s face it, it might not be good.”

Kropke was last seen driving his gold Toyota Prius to a doctor’s appointment. The license plate reads, “BANI1.”

“The weird part is they can’t find the car,” his son said.

Police said his credit cards have not been used, and the tollway pass transponder in the vehicle hasn’t shown any movement.

Nw Sean Kropke and dozens of his friends are studying maps and searching remote parts of Lake County for any clues that might shed light on what happened.

“They’re taking a closer look at parking lots, re-tracing steps, one of the volunteers brought a drone out here, but unfortunately, we’ve come up with nothing,” George Filenko, Round Lake Park Police Chief, said.

Filenko was helping with the search.

“The only way we’re going to locate him is to be tenacious and just continue on,” he said.

“He was my best friend in high school and college. good dad. good grandfather, went to all my son’s baseball games. Like I said, it’s tough,” Sean Kropke said.

Dale Kropke uses a walker. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.