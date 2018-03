× 15-year-old shot in the leg in Edgewater

CHICAGO — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the leg on the city’s North Side. The shooter is still on the loose.

It happened Friday night in Edgewater on North Winthrop Avenue by Foster Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not yet released any information about the shooter.