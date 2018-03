× Man found stabbed to death in South Austin

CHICAGO — A man was found stabbed to death at a home on the West Side.

Police were called around 10 p.m. to a building near the intersection of North Parkside Avenue and West Washington Boulevard in the South Austin neighborhood.

A roommate found 31-year-old Marvin Pierce in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.