The Loop prepares to sign off amidst format change

CHICAGO -- A long-time Chicago radio classic rock 'n' roll radio station is switching formats this weekend and will become a contemporary Christian music station.

The station's most famous host years ago, Steve Dahl, is one of the last voices that will be heard on The Loop's airwaves.

Dahl’s WLS AM 890 show Friday afternoon was simulcast on The Loop. He reminisced with other Loop legends about moments that put on air talent solidly in the hearts of every teenager and young adult in the Chicago area.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond visited with Dalh and has more.