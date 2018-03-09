Schaumburg high school students getting brave and going bald for St. Baldrick’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- At Schaumburg High School, the Saxons got a lot of spirit by virtue of their enthusiasm for their beloved school, and for the love and support of their classmates.

Blake Martin lost his fight to pediatric cancer a short time after his high school graduation ceremony, which took place in a hospital room. His mom marveled at his strength through it all.

His best friend holds him close too, and remembers him as being very outgoing.

Blake was diagnosed on his 16th birthday, and he died 12 days after his 18th birthday.

Many Schaumburg students are being brave and going bald, in honor of the St. Baldrick's organization -- which aims to raise funds for children with cancer.

St. Baldrick's is a mythical figure. A combination of bald, which happens to people who undergo cancer treatments of chemotherapy and radiation, and St. Patrick's Day.

The teen's think it's a cool way to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer -- and many are doing it in honor of friends they have lost, or who are currently fighting the disease.