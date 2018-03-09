Pair accused of targeting high school students for prostitution ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities have arrested one of two people accused of luring high school students into an Oklahoma City prostitution ring, according to KFOR.

On Thursday, officials announced that warrants had been issued for a man police say was "one of the most well-known pimps in Oklahoma City at one time," 45-year-old Germaine Coulter, and one of his main alleged prostitutes, 35-year-old Elizabeth Andrade.

Police said the two have been recruiting Edmond Santa Fe students to work for them from the inside.

According to court documents, police learned of their plan after arresting Andrade in a prostitution sting. When she was arrested, they discovered alarming photos of young girls on her cell phone. Some of those photos included two teenage Santa Fe students.

"He lures them in with jewelry, getting their nails done, buying them clothes, putting them into nice cars," Brian Bates, who exposes prostitution in Oklahoma City, said.

Andrade is currently on probation, and Coulter was recently released from jail.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Edmond Public Schools said:

"Edmond Public Schools was unaware of an OCPD investigation into allegations of human trafficking involving student(s) at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The School School Resource Officer (SRO) was contacted on March 1, 2018 to assist OCPD with an investigation involving the identification of a photo of a female student. The SRO provided the identification sought by OCPD, and there was no further information provided to the SRO or Santa Fe High School until today, March 8, when news outlets began calling the school district to gather information germane to the probable cause affidavit filed in OK County district court earlier this week which referenced the female student."

When KFOR asked if there would be any further action taken at this time, the spokesperson said in a statement, "We have not determined what additional actions the school district will take because we were just made aware of this investigation late this afternoon."

On Friday, Oklahoma City police announced that Germaine Coulter was taken into custody.

Officials say Coulter was arrested by officers with the Wichita Police Department in Kansas on Thursday. However, they say Elizabeth Andrade is still on the run.

Police said there are three vehicles they may be driving, a 2013 Tan Cadillac XTS - OK Plate GBH236, a 2014 Gray Cadillac CTS - OK Plate CIT835, and a 2017 White Ford F250 - OK Plate EFD371.

If you have any information about Andrade's whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.