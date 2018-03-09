OpenTable employee fired after making 300 fake reservations at Chicago restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Dozens of Chicago restaurants are upset with the website OpenTable after being hit with a bunch of fake reservations.

OpenTable is a website people use to make restaurant reservations, and 45 high-end restaurants in Chicago were affected by the scheme.

According to The Sun-Times, the San Francisco-based company is apologizing, saying a "rogue" employee was responsible for the phony reservation scheme and that person no longer works with the business.

The employee created fake email accounts, and made 300 fake restaurant reservations using a competitor site called Reserve.

"On behalf of OpenTable, I extend our sincerest apologies to the restaurant community in Chicago and to Reserve for this disgraceful, unsanctioned behavior," OpenTable said in a public apology.

In December, Reserve restaurants had a total of more than 1200 no-shows.

Reserve launched an investigation and says they traced it back to OpenTable, which also looked into it. Reserve's CEO believes the motive was revenge to hurt Reserve business after taking some of OpenTable's business.

OpenTable says this action does not reflect the company's mission, and it plans to reimburse the restaurants affected for the money they lost.