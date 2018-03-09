Midday Fix: Zucchini and goat cheese waffles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jason Roberts

Events:

Recipes:

Zucchini and Goat Cheese Waffles

Serves 3 (makes 6 waffles)

1 medium zucchini, passed through spaghetti setting on the BELLA Spiralizer

2 oz firm goat cheese, crumbled

½ bunch chives, chopped

1 cup Bob’s Red Mill pancake and waffle mix

2 eggs

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for serving

1 cup water

Sea salt flakes

Preheat BELLA Copper Coated Waffle Maker. Mix together the waffle mix, eggs, olive oil and water thoroughly, allow to stand for 10 minutes. Add in the zucchini, chives and goat cheese. Place small scoops of waffle mix into the waffle maker and clamp shut, cook for approximately 3- 4 minutes. Remove waffles and allow to cool slightly. Drizzle with olive oil and sea salt flakes. Serve.

Carrot Cake and Walnut Waffles

Serves: 2 (makes 4-5 waffles)

2 cups gluten-free flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 cups spiralized carrot (or grated if you don't have a spiralizer)

1 cup chopped/crushed walnuts

1 cup vegetable oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

To Serve

1 cup mascarpone

1/3 cup maple syrup

¼ cup crushed walnuts

Powdered sugar for dusting

Set BELLA Copper Coated Waffle Maker to medium heat (green light will appear). Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and spices into a bowl. Add sugar, carrot, chopped walnuts, oil and eggs. Stir to combine. Allow to sit for 5 minutes before scooping into hot waffle iron. Cook for 3 – 4 minutes. Place on wire rack to cool for a minute or two. Garnish each waffle with walnuts, mascarpone and powdered sugar. Serve.