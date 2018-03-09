Lunchbreak: Mama’s Meatballs

Victory Tap Chicago, 1416 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Event:
National Meatball Day - today - Friday, March 9th
The restaurant is celebrating by giving a complimentary Mama’s Meatball to every guest on National Meatball Day!
Recipe:
“Mama’s Meatballs”
Recipe: Yield: 24 meatballs
2.5 lbs 80/20 Ground Beef
2.5 lbs Ground Veal
2 c Parmesan Cheese
1 Bunch Parsley – finely chopped
1 T Salt
1 T Black Pepper
4 Eggs
1 T Granulated Garlic
½ loaf white bread – crust removed
3 c milk
Directions:
Lightly blend the veal and ground beef. Beat eggs then add to meat. Add parsley and dry ingredients.
Cut bread into small cubes soak in milk. Add to mixture; lightly mix.
Roll into desired sized balls (Chef recommends 5 oz., which is slightly smaller than a tennis ball.
Bake at 350 for 25 minutes until golden brown. Add to your favorite marinara sauce.