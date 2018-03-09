Lunchbreak: Mama’s Meatballs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Joe Farina, Culinary Director & Partner at Victory Tap Chicago

Victory Tap Chicago, 1416 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605

www.victorytapchicago.com

Event:

National Meatball Day - today - Friday, March 9th

The restaurant is celebrating by giving a complimentary Mama’s Meatball to every guest on National Meatball Day!

Recipe:

“Mama’s Meatballs”

Recipe: Yield: 24 meatballs

2.5 lbs 80/20 Ground Beef

2.5 lbs Ground Veal

2 c Parmesan Cheese

1 Bunch Parsley – finely chopped

1 T Salt

1 T Black Pepper

4 Eggs

1 T Granulated Garlic

½ loaf white bread – crust removed

3 c milk

Directions:

Lightly blend the veal and ground beef. Beat eggs then add to meat. Add parsley and dry ingredients.

Cut bread into small cubes soak in milk. Add to mixture; lightly mix.

Roll into desired sized balls (Chef recommends 5 oz., which is slightly smaller than a tennis ball.

Bake at 350 for 25 minutes until golden brown. Add to your favorite marinara sauce.