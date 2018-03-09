‘Enough As She Is’ discusses anxiety and stress put on teenage girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Anxiety and depression in teenage girls has been on the rise since 2012.

In a world where social media dominates, new research is showing that the pressure to be great at everything is causing girls to feel less confident, more fearful of failure, and more critical of themselves.

Best selling author Rachel Simmons addresses these concerns in her new book, "Enough As She Is: How to Help Girls Move Beyond Impossible Standards of Success to Live Healthy, Happy, and Fulfilling Lives."

Watch her interview with WGN Morning News in the video player above