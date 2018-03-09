Cubs prank wars bounce to new heights

MESA, Ariz. – A bouncy house in the bosses’ parking spots?

That’s so Cub. Or at least so Tommy La Stella – one would think.

According to MLB.com‘s Carrie Muskat, the moonwalk was parked right where Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer are supposed to be able to Friday morning.

Tommy La Stella isn't parked in Theo and Jed's spaces today but this bounce house was. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/iiqXFm68BH — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) March 9, 2018

Although not confirmed yet, it appears to be the work of La Stella, who has been in an ongoing prank war with the Cubs’ president of baseball operations and general manager.

Earlier this week, the front office reportedly took La Stella’s uniform because he was parking in their spots, forcing the Cubs utility man to wear khakis and polo shirt at practice.

Maddon on front office taking La Stella's uniform and replacing with khakis: "I guess the pants were tight in a crucial area so he had to take scissors to them." — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) March 5, 2018

It looks like the ball is back in Epstein and Hoyer’s court.