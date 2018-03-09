Cooling east winds off Lake Michigan this weekend

With clockwise circulation around high pressure centered to our north and counter-clockwise flow around low pressure developing in the southern plains and moving through the Gulf Coast states, Chicago will be positioned to receive a prevailing easterly wind this weekend.

With southern Lake Michigan surface temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, the weak on-shore winds Saturday will keep readings along the immediate Illinois shoreline in the 30s, while temperatures “warm” into the lower to middle 40s farther inland. Sunday winds are expected to strengthen more out of the northeast, resulting in the 30s along the lakefront penetrating farther inland.

As high pressure builds over the plains, northerly winds will flow the length of Lake Michigan Monday and Tuesday, bringing reinforcing surges of cold air that will increasingly encourage development of show showers around the south end of Lake Michigan into northwest Indiana.