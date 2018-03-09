Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Cooler weekend but warm up comes late next week
-
Snow will end the weekend then a warm up slowly builds
-
Warm-up continues, colder temps return later in week
-
7-day forecast: Mild temperatures on tap for weekend, next week
-
Rainy weekend turns into mild week
-
Rain, chilly temps early next week; Mild Sunday
-
-
Rain, warmer temps coming early next week
-
Short warm up begins, rain possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
7-Day Forecast: Mild temps. dip mid-week, rebound for the weekend
-
-
Cold weather returns next week
-
Late-winter storm to be a rainmaker here
-
7-day forecast: Warming trend for next week