Chicago best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in America, website says

CHICAGO -- St. Patrick's Day is just a week away, and the website WalletHub has named Chicago as the best city in America to celebrate the holiday.

WalletHub's survey compared 200 of the largest cities across multiple metrics to find the best place to celebrate. Some of the metrics included St. Patrick's Day traditions, costs, safety and accessibility and St. Patrick's Day weather.

Here are the top 5 cities for celebrating St. Patrick's Day in the country:

Chicago Boston Philadelpiha Buffalo, N.Y. New York City

If you can't make it into the city for next week's big bash, Naperville ranks 13th on WalletHub's list.

Here are some local St. Patrick's Day events:

South Side Irish Parade

March 11 at 12p.m.

https://southsideirishparade.org/

Northwest Side Irish Parade

March 11 at 12 p.m.

https://northwestsideirish.org/

WGN Morning News's St. Patrick's Day Celebration

March 16 at 6:30a.m.- 9:30a.m.

115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W. 115th St. in Merrionette Park, IL

Dyeing of the Chicago River

March 17 at 9a.m.

Chicago River at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 17 at 12 p.m.

From Balbo to Monroe in Chicago

cityofchicago.org