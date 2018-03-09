Around Town visits World of Wheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

America’s love affair with the automobile is legendary. In fact, for over fifty-seven years, custom car shows have paid tribute to the innovative workmanship that continuously re-invents and improves the vehicles of yesterday and today. Championship Auto Shows (CASI), the undisputed leader in indoor custom car show production, produces the largest show series in the business: better known under the monikers of Autorama or World of Wheels. Close to 20 events are held annually across the United States and Canada.

Hot rods are always at the heart of each show, but in recent years the composition has expanded to include manufacturers displays. As a result, today’s shows appeal equally to those who own competition cars, specialty and concept vehicles and those who dream about owning them.

World of Wheels:

Friday March 9th - Sunday March 11th

Donald E. Stephens Convention Center:

5555 N. River Rd.

Rosemont, IL 60018

worldofwheels.com