2 Chicago natives face off in 'Top Chef' finale

CHICAGO — Two South Side Chicago natives are battling it out on Thursday night’s finale of “Top Chef.”

Adrienne Cheatham and Joseph Famm are competing for $125,000 and bragging rights.

It is the first time in the 12-year-old competition that both finalists are from Chicago.

Cheatham was raised in Hyde Park and is now a chef in New York City.

Flamm grew up in Ashburn on the Southwest Side and is an executive chef at Chicago’s Spiaggia restaurant.

Whoever wins tonight will unseat Girl and the Goat’s Stephanie Izard as the reigning champion from Chicago.