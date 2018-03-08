× 3-time convicted felon charged with dragging Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — A man faces a bond hearing Thursday morning after he was charged with dragging a Chicago police officer with his car.

Paris McKinley, 26, of Summit, was stopped for a traffic violation Tuesday at 62nd and Claremont.

Police say they saw a gun in his car. He suddenly pulled away, with the officer hanging on for several blocks.

He crashed the car into a building and other officers chased him down on foot.

He’s charged with seven felonies, including aggravated battery to a police officer.

Police say he is a three-time convicted felon and was on parole.

41.781049 -87.682387