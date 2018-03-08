Suiting up and climbing stairs, Amy and Sarah see what it’s like for first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On Sunday, teams of first responders will race up the stairs of Chicago’s Presidential Towers in the West Loop to raise money for a good cause.

The event will raise money and awareness for the American Lung Association of greater Chicago.

And the first responders will be wearing their heavy gear while doing it - 50 to 75 pounds.

WGN’s Amy Rutledge and Sarah Jindra thought they'd give it a try too!

More information on the Stair Climb here.

And for information on North Riverside firefighter Rich Gray’s team, click here.