Police seek suspect in robberies on Michigan Ave

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man who robbed two stores on Michigan Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.

The first robbery happened Monday afternoon. The second happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is seen on security footage entering the stores and showing the employee a gun. The suspect then demands the register be opened.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Police believe the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old and is 5’5 to 6 foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.