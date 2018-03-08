Police seek suspect in robberies on Michigan Ave

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a man who robbed two stores on Michigan Avenue in the middle of the afternoon.
The first robbery happened Monday afternoon. The second happened Wednesday around 4:30 p.m.
The suspect is seen on security footage entering the stores and showing the employee a gun. The suspect then demands the register be opened.
No one was hurt in either robbery.
Police believe the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old and is 5’5 to 6 foot.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
41.819094 -87.623097