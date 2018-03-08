× New look Kyle Schwarber gets a first for the Spring in a Cubs victory

MESA, Ariz. – Wednesday night was a little like old times for one of the faces of this recent run in Cubs franchise history.

After all, most fans were used to gazing at the distance of his round trippers and not his new physique as they have for most of the 2018 offseason. But finally Kyle Schwarber got a chance to show off his power for the first time this Spring.

It’s starting to feel a lot like baseball season. pic.twitter.com/qvNq8FRNqD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 8, 2018

Facing Indians reliever Nick Goody in the sixth inning at Goodyear Park, Schwarber smacked a solo homer to left center field in the neighborhood of 400 feet to add to the Cubs’ 11-6 victory over Cleveland. It’s the first homer of the Spring for Schwarber, who was second on the Cubs with 30 during the 2017 season.

That wasn’t the problem, however. It was the batting average that hovered around .200 all year long that triggered a quick demotion for Schwarber to Triple-A Iowa. Following the campaign, the outfielder underwent a physical transformation that included major changes in workouts and diet.

Progress can be seen here and there as he’s batting .333 with six hits and five walks in 18 plate appearances, and perhaps the lighter frame has helped him swipe three bases so far. Strikeouts have racked up a bit for Schwarber, however, as he has eight so far in eight Spring Training games.

But there is still time for Kyle to get ready for the 2018 season as he hopes to start another chapter in his career with a new look. At least fans got a chance to see the old Schwarber power for the first time on Wednesday.