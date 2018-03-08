× Man charged in Berwyn crash that killed single mother

BERWYN, Ill. — A 27-year-old man has been charged in a crash in Berwyn that killed a single mother of a 6-year-old boy.

Jose Gaugin of Chicago has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of reckless homicide, one count of unlawful restraint and several traffic citations.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday, 25-year-old Mayra Rivera of Cicero was driving west on Ogden Avenue near Ridgeland Avenue when another vehicle heading eastbound on the same road crossed the center line and slammed into her car head-on, police said. Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, police said Gaugin was traveling over 85 miles per hour and ad a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit.

Police also learned that a 20-year-old female passenger in the car with Gaugin had asked him to stop driving so fast. She tried to get out of the car for her own safety and was text messaging people seeking help. Gaugin reportedly took her cell phone and threw it onto the floor of the car to prevent her from calling people for help.

