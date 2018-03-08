Lunchbreak: Parsnip espresso puree and details on the upcoming Housewares Charity Gala

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Mantuano, chef and partner of Spiaggia

Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

spiaggiarestaurant.com

Events:

21st Annual Housewares Charity Foundation Gala

Navy Pier’s Skyline Ballroom

Monday, March 12, 5:30 p.m.

Tickets at: housewares.org/show/charity

Call (312) 791-6601, email charity@housewares.org

Recipe:

Spiaggia Parsnip Espresso Puree



4 pounds parsnips, turnips & rutabaga peeled and diced

1 medium onion, peeled and cut into small dice

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 quart heavy cream

½ teaspoon ground espresso, or more if desired

add a little Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a heavy bottomed pan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and slowly sweat them until translucent, about 15 minutes. Make sure to stir often and do let them brown or caramelize.

Add the parsnips and slowly cook until tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the cream, and turn up the heat to medium. Reduce until thick.

Carefully transfer the heated vegetable cream mixture to a food processor. (This may have to be done in batches) Puree until smooth. Pass through a fine sieve or chinois to insure there are no lumps. Add the espresso, cheese and season with salt and pepper to taste. Mix well to combine.