Judge losing patience with pace of Van Dyke murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan dressed down lawyers for Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke during a hearing Thursday.

Vaughan is growing impatient with the pace of the murder case.

It's been two and a half years since charges were filed against Van Dyke in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

Police dashboard video shows Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times on a street as McDonald appeared to be veering away from officers.

Van Dyke's lawyers are seeking a change of venue, arguing it will be impossible for the officer to get a fair trial because of pre-trial publicity.