You can see Adam Trent March 16 and 17 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. For tickets visit BroadwayinChicago.com.
Illusionist Adam Trent’s amazing cell phone trick, with a hilarious assist from Gilbert Gottfried
-
Legendary Musician Bryan Adams Stops By!
-
Adam Amin discusses a variety of NFL, College Basketball topics on Sports Feed
-
Orny Adams discusses comedy career
-
Inmate’s younger brother gets 35 years in Holly Bobo death
-
Adam Hoge talks Bears at the NFL Combine on Sports Feed Wednesday
-
-
Bears Insider previews Super Bowl LII
-
Manhunt underway for suspects in fatal shooting of Colorado deputy
-
Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon describe his Olympic dreams
-
Bears Insider on new head coach
-
Bears Insider Adam Hoge calls head coaching search ‘Groundhog Day’
-
-
Live music from Adam Ness
-
Man accused in missing teen’s death claims she hired him on Craigslist to kill her
-
Jarrett Payton and Adam Hoge talk about new Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Sports Feed