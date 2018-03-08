× Derrick Rose signs with the Timberwolves for the rest of the season: Report

MINNEAPOLIS – Yet another former Bull is about to find his way North to continues his playing career.

Guard Derrick Rose, a Chicago native who spent seven seasons in his home town then had stops in New York and Cleveland, will sign with the Timberwolves for the rest of the 2018 season. This according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Derrick Rose is signing with Minnesota for the rest of the season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2018

In Minnesota, Rose reunites with former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau along with teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, and Aaron Brooks.

Rose has been a free agent since his release from the Jazz following a trade from the Cavaliers, where he played in 16 games this season. He averaged 9.8 points a game in Cleveland. After playing in seven games in the first month of the season, Rose took a leave of absence following an ankle injury, returning to the Cavaliers lineup for nine games before the trade to Utah on February 8th.

Drafted first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, Rose had a strong start to his career with Rookie of the Year honors in 2009 and then the NBA MVP Award in 2011. Injuries slowed his progress after that, losing the 2012 playoffs, the 2012-2013, and most of the 2013-2014 seasons to injuries.

Rose was traded to the Knicks in the summer of 2016 where he spent one season before signing a free agent deal with the Cavaliers.