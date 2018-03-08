Cool pattern locked in through Tuesday; new storm to spin up over Plains this weekend; its expansive wind field impacts Chicago Sunday despite far southerly track; strong warming/60s later next week
-
Taste of ‘spring-like’ weather on the way
-
Rain, snow, colder temps on the way
-
Windy Sunday, warmup throughout week
-
Rain, mild temps ahead
-
Warmer temps, heavy rain on the way
-
-
Cold weather returns for start of weekend
-
Scattered snow showers; Cool temps sticking around
-
Rain, chilly temps early next week; Mild Sunday
-
7-day forecast: Mild and sunny weekend ahead
-
Snow moving through area, cold, chilly temps
-
-
Snow possible Thursday, followed by mild weekend
-
Cold rain, wind-driven wet snow possible
-
After mild temps, rain could turn to snow Thursday