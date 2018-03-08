Circumstances unclear in suburban shooting that wounded 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBBINS – Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in Robbins.

The two victims were shot while driving through Robbins Wednesday around 6 p.m.

A 56-year-old man from Crestwood remains in critical condition at the hospital. He was found in his car at 135th and St. Louis. He was reportedly shot while returning home from reffing a water polo match at IIT.

The other victim, who had non life threatening injuries, is a 51-year-old man from Orland Park. He was found about a half a mile west at 135th and Pulaski.

Thursday afternoon, sheriff's investigators continued to investigate and were taking pictures and using a metal detector as they search for bullet shell casings and other evidence.

A sheriff's spokesman says the two men did not know each other and they definitely were not the victims of car jackings gone wrong.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.