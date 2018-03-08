× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Carolina

* The Blackhawks won in overtime for the first time since December 29 with a 2-1 victory on Tuesday over the Avalanche. Chicago has won three straight home games for the first time since a four-game run from December 8-17.

* The Hurricanes dropped their second in a row with Tuesday’s 6-2 loss at the Wild. It was the sixth time this season Carolina has allowed at least six goals, its most such games since 2007-08 with eight.

* Chicago is 5-1-0 in its last six home meetings with Carolina. The Blackhawks have held the Hurricanes to two goals or fewer in each of those last six contests.

* Jonathan Toews scored his second game-winning goal in the last three games with the OT winner against Colorado. It was the first overtime goal at home for Toews since December 20, 2015 versus San Jose.

* Derek Ryan scored his second goal in three games with a power-play goal in the loss to Minnesota. Ryan’s 29 points this season matches his career-high set last year.

* Duncan Keith earned an assist on Jonathan Toews’ overtime goal on Tuesday. Keith has assists in back-to-back games for the first time since December 28-29.