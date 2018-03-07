× Woman fatally hit by semi after running into traffic on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was fatally hit by a semi truck after she ran into traffic on the South Side.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday near 68th and Western in the city’s Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police say two women were arguing on the street when one of them ran into traffic, and was hit by a semi.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Police haven’t released her name, or the reason for the argument.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene.