Search for teen runaway and her toddler son in northwest suburbs

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage runaway from Des Plaines and her toddler son.

Katherine Lujano, 17, and her 18-month-old son, Eric Manriquez, were last seen around 4 p.m. Friday.

She left a note last Friday saying she was running away. Police believe she took her son with her.

Lujano is 4-foot-11 inches tall, about 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She has a piercing on her left nostril and was last seen wearing a gray Holister sweatshirt and black leggings.

The toddler is about 2-feet tall and about 24 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 708-865-4896 or 847-635-1188.