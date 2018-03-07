Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Riverside station

RIVERSIDE, Ill. – A Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian on the BNSF line near the Riverside station on Wednesday.
Officials said a BNSF train hit the pedestrian Wednesday afternoon. Train No. 1235 train left downtown Chicago at 2:30 p.m. and was running express to Downers Grove. It was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 3:28 p.m.
Trains are halted near Riverside in both directions. Metra said they want commuters to avoid Union Station because there are no trains on the BNSF line moving.
No further information was provided.
Metra said commuters should check their website for updated information.
41.835032 -87.822836