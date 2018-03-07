Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Riverside station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Ill. – A Metra train struck and killed a pedestrian on the BNSF line near the Riverside station on Wednesday.

Officials said a BNSF train hit the pedestrian Wednesday afternoon. Train No. 1235 train left downtown Chicago at 2:30 p.m. and was running express to Downers Grove. It was scheduled to arrive in Aurora at 3:28 p.m.

Trains are halted near Riverside in both directions. Metra said they want commuters to avoid Union Station because there are no trains on the BNSF line moving.

Metra Alert BNSF - BNSF Service Disruption-Overcrowding Prevention Plan Implemented/Commuters should avoid Chicago Union Station (REVISED) — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) March 7, 2018

Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Riverside, train struck a pedestrian — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) March 7, 2018

No further information was provided.

Metra said commuters should check their website for updated information.