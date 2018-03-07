Part of Michigan Avenue closed due to falling glass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A portion of Michigan Avenue was closed Wednesday after a window shattered in a high rise, sending broken glass falling onto the street below.

Glass fell from the 14th floor of 500 N. Michigan Avenue on the Illinois Street side of the building around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Sidewalks in the area were closed as a precaution.

Within a few hours, what was left of the window was removed to make way for a temporary board up.

No one was hurt.

Building managers said it's unusual, but in a city with many skyscrapers it does happen from time to time.

In some instances, people were hurt or even killed by falling glass.