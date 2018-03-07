Midday Fix: Lump crab salad with white remoulade sauce and Cajun caviar and details on the upcoming Recipe for Relief to help Puerto Rico hurricane survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jimmy Bannos, chef & owner of Heaven on Seven

Heaven on Seven on Wabash

111 N. Wabash, 7th floor, Chicago

www.heavenonseven.com

Event:

Recipe for Relief: A Culinary Event to Benefit Hurricane Survivors on March 14, 2018

Chicagoland Chefs come Together to Support Restaurants, Hospitality, & Tourism in Puerto Rico Impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Chicagoland Chefs will come together on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 to support the restaurants, hospitality, and tourism in Puerto Rico that were all impacted by Hurricane Maria. A Recipe for Relief: A Culinary Event to Benefit Hurricane Survivors will be held at The Lakewood located at 1758 West Lake Street in Chicago from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and include event admission, tasting stations from participating restaurants, and an open bar.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Kingbird Innovation Center (KIC). KIC is an incubator affiliated with the Tony Santana International School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts at the Universidad del Este in Carolina, PR. The EDA funded incubator focuses on the development of food, hospitality and tourism businesses.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recipe-for-relief-puerto-rico-tickets-43409592259

https://www.gofundme.com/recipeforreliefpuertorico

Recipe:

Lump Crab Salad with White Remoulade Sauce and Cajun Caviar

1 Pound of lump crabmeat

5 ounces of Cajun caviar (or any caviar)

White Remoulade Sauce

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped capers

2 tablespoons chopped fresh green onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Creole mustard

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Mix all the ingredients together in a medium bowl. The remoulade is better if left for a few hours to let the flavors meld. Keep refrigerated.

Spoonful of crabmeat on a plate, drizzle with white remoulade sauce and top with a teaspoon of Cajun Caviar.