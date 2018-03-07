× Lunchbreak: Pan-seared Dover Sole with blistered tomatoes and garlic

Brian Wubbena, Director of Culinary

Truluck’s Seafood, Steak, and Crab House

41 East Chestnut, Chicago

312-982-0050

www.trulucks.com

Events:

-National Crab Day on Friday, March 9th

-Stone Crab Monday’s – Every Monday evening, Truluck’s offers unlimited Stone Crab for $79 per person (at market price; subject to availability).

-Nightly Entertainment –

Nightly entertainment in The Stone Crab Lounge showcases talented musicians and vocalists who perform live renditions of classic and contemporary favorites. Each weekday afternoon between 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Truluck’s Lounge features Social Hour, where cocktails crafted with premium spirits, fresh-squeezed juices and other top ingredients create the perfect end-of-day toast. Specially-priced Chef’s selections available include sautéed mussels, boneless braised short rib, the tuna tartare tower, Oysters Rockefeller and more.

Recipe:

Start with the dover sole fillet, deboned with tail on.

Thoroughly season the inside of the dover sole with salt and pepper.

Dredge the inside in flour and cook with clarified butter started with the flesh side down.

Toss the tomatoes with the extra virgin olive oil and our own “secret recipe” seasoning that has a hint of citrus.

Broil the tomatoes until they are hot and blistered, with the skin splitting.

Sliver garlic and slice the chives. Set aside.

Remove the tomatoes and toss with the slivered garlic and the chives.

Place the cooked sole on plate angled.

Mound the hot tomato mixture in a line down the center of the fish.

Garnish with a charred lemon half and serve immediately.

Ingredients:

1 – 14 oz. dover sole fillet, deboned, tail on

1 tsp. salt and pepper mix

¼ cup seasoned flour

1 oz. clarified butter

1.5 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1.2 tsp. Truluck’s seasoning

1/2 tbsp. slivered garlic, end removed

1/2 tbsp. chives, sliced