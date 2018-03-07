× Lego builder in 24 hour marathon to raise money for children’s hospital

CHICAGO — A Lego master model builder is on a marathon session to raise money for La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Greg Nuse will be set up in the lobby of La Rabida’s outpatient center for the next 24 hours, working on a water themed creation. The marathon started Wednesday at 11 a.m. and will end Thursday at 11 a.m.

Legoland Discovery Center Chicago came up with this first of its kind fundraiser.

Supporters can sponsor the Lego pieces. Nuse expects to use 18,000 pieces. All the money raised is going toward La Rabida’s mission to help kids with complex medical issues.

To donate, visit chicago.legolanddiscoverycenter.com.