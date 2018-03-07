× Judge orders Emanuel, Supt. Johnson deposed in police shooting of Quintonio LeGrier suit

CHICAGO — A judge is ordering Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to sit for sworn depositions in a lawsuit filed by the family of a teenager fatally shot by an officer in 2015.

Wednesday’s ruling by a Cook County judge is the latest development in a case in which both the officer and the attorneys representing the city have been criticized.

Late last year, a police disciplinary body ruled that Officer Robert Rialmo’s shooting of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and bystander Bettie Jones was unjustified after concluding that LeGrier didn’t swing a baseball bat at Rialmo as the officer has contended.

The city’s attorney’s attorneys were criticized after saying they wanted to sue LeGrier’s estate before changing their minds and for asking his mother during her deposition if she conceived her son while working as a prostitute.