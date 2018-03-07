Holocaust Museum honors humanitarians at awards ceremony

CHICAGO – The Illinois Holocaust Museum hosted its annual Humanitarian Awards dinner Wednesday evening—the largest fundraising dinner in Chicago.
An estimated 2,000 people attended the high profile event, including about 200 survivors of the Holocaust.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair was the keynote speaker.
Before him, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed the audience.
The two Humanitarian Awards were given to Mitchell Feiger and Pamela Netzky. The Distinguished Community Award went to the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.