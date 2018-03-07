Holiday starting, Lopez inactive tonight for Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Justin Holiday will start for the Bulls tonight, but Robin Lopez will remain inactive when the Bulls face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight at the United Center. Holiday's return to the starting line-up comes after news that the NBA had conversations with the Bulls about sitting both Lopez and Holiday, who are both healthy, since the All-Star Break. The NBA's new rest policy allows a team to sit just one healthy player for home games, and can't rest any healthy players on the road.

Fred Hoiberg said Holiday will start both halves, but the young players will still get significant minutes. Lopez and Holiday will both be back in the line-up on the Bulls next road trip, beginning Friday in Detroit.