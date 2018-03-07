‘He’s with his dad’: Video shows police question mom day before boy found buried in yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Police video shows the first time Cleveland investigators went to question a mother about her child, who was later found murdered and buried in the backyard, according to WJW.

In December, a man called with a tip, saying 5-year-old Jordan had been buried behind a house on West 80th Street in Cleveland.

Yet when officers asked Larissa Rodriguez about the child, Rodriguez can be heard giving vague answers.

"He's with his dad. He's visiting for the holidays. In Texas. I don't have the number to give you the number," she said. "Right now, his phone just got disconnected. I'm waiting for him to call me."

Police also asked about the father’s address and Rodriguez didn’t have that either.

"I mean, I don't know his address, personally, because me and his dad don't really associate like that." Meantime, Rodriguez showed concern about that tip.

"What was the call maybe about?" she asked on the video. “I mean, I don't know what the concern is.”

The police video also shows officers taking a look around outside. They didn’t notice anything suspicious, but the next day investigators found the little boy.

Since then, Larissa Rodriguez and a boyfriend living with her have both been indicted for murder and more. Rodriguez was also been indicted for selling thousands of dollars worth of food stamps that should've been used to help feed her kids.

A children’s services provider was also indicted for buying the food stamps.

Rodriguez and her boyfriend pleaded not guilty. They could go on trial as soon as this spring.

Rodriguez is a mother of nine. Juvenile court is sorting out the long-term care of the children who had been living with her.