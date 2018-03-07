Emanuel leaves Rauner letter at news conference urging him to sign gun control bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Some political drama played out during AT&T news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel told reporters he left a letter on the podium for Governor Bruce Rauner, urging him to sign new gun control legislation.

The letter was signed by Emanuel and all 50 Chicago aldermen.

It asks the governor to sign a bill requiring gun dealers to get a license from the state.

It also sets specific rules on background checks and straw purchases that dealers must follow.

Currently, gun sellers are licensed by the federal government.

Rauner has not said publicly if he'll sign or veto the legislation.

The news conference was about AT&T adding 500 new jobs to its North Side call center.