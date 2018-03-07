× Did we have an exceptional number of sunny days this winter?

Dear Tom,

It’s always so cloudy during a Chicago winter, but this past winter it seemed that we had a lot of sunny days. Did we?

— Nicole Giardino

Dear Nicole,

We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski, documenter of Chicago’s sunshine, and without hesitation he confirmed that winter 2017-18 was, indeed, sunnier than normal. December was the sunniest month, logging 56 percent of its possible sunshine compared with the month’s normally dreary 41 percent. January sunshine averaged a robust 52 percent, 10 percent above the 42 percent normal. The winter did end on a drearier note, with just 37 percent of the possible February sunshine, well below the 47 percent normal. Despite the winter’s cloudy end, the three-month meteorological winter period from December-February averaged 48 percent of possible sun compared with the 43 percent in a typical Chicago winter.