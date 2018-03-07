× DePaul women’s basketball joins March Madness after a Big East Tournament win

CHICAGO – It’s still a relatively young venue in the sporting landscape, and for the first time in it’s existence it got a bit of “March Madness” this past week.

The Big East brought their women’s basketball tournament to Wintrust Arena, the home of the DePaul, who also acted as hosts for the event. Fittingly it was the Blue Demons that christened the building’s first college basketball postseason even with a title.

On the same night that head coach Doug Bruno took to the floor for his 1,000 game for the program, second-seeded DePaul dominated top seed Marquette from start to finish in a 98-63 blowout that gave the team a third Big East Tournament championship.

After the contest, Blue Demons’ players celebrated with confetti and a trophy presentation, a first for a postseason tournament at Wintrust Arena. It completes a 26-7 regular season for DePaul who now await their destination for the NCAA Tournament, which they’ll take part in for the 16th consecutive season.

Amahrah Coleman led the Blue Demons with 27 points on her way to being named the Big East Tournament MVP as she, like most of team, did their damage from behind the arc. DePaul hit 16 three-pointers for the game with Coleman hitting five, and their 40 during their three wins is a tournament record. It bested the old mark set by Providence in 1993 by nine.

Now Bruno’s team waits for the selections for the tournament this coming Monday, where ESPN projects they will be selected as sixth seed for “March Madness.” But at the moment, they can take pride in winning the first major college hoops tournament at their home venue.