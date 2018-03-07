× Chicago named top city for business — again

CHICAGO — Chicago has been named the top metro area in the nation for corporate relocation and investment for a fifth consecutive year.

The plan to expand O’Hare Airport, skilled labor, a central location and accessible housing make Chicago very welcoming to new businesses, according to Site Magazine.

The recognition comes as Chicago tries to land Amazon’s second headquarters.

Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and New York round out the top five.