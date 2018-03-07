× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Memphis

* Since 2010-11, Chicago (92.4) and Memphis (91.4) have averaged a combined 183.8 points per game when facing each other, which is the second-lowest scoring matchup between two teams during that span (Utah versus Memphis – 183.0).

* The Grizzlies fell to the Spurs in San Antonio on Monday, 100-98. It was their 14th consecutive loss, which is good for the team’s fifth-longest losing streak all-time. The loss was also Memphis’ 12th straight away from home, which is the longest road losing streak in the NBA this season.

* The Bulls lost, 105-89, to the Celtics on Monday, their 15th loss this season by 15 or more points. The last Chicago team to have more such losses in a season was the 2003-04 squad (16 games).

* The Bulls have the largest difference in winning percentage this season (.287) versus their own conference (.447) compared to versus the opposing conference (.160), while the Grizzlies (.245) have the third-largest difference (.375 versus own, .130 versus opposing).

* Denzel Valentine came off the bench and tied his career high of 20 points in Monday’s loss to the Celtics. Valentine is Chicago’s fifth different reserve to score 20+ points in a game this season, tied for the fourth most in the NBA.

* Marc Gasol is averaging 18.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 49.5 percent shooting from the field over his last seven games against the Bulls.