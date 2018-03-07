× Aurelio’s Pizza opening its first North Side location in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO — For the first time ever, the South Side restaurant Aurelio’s Pizza is opening a location on Chicago’s North Side.

According to Eater Chicago, it will be located at 3801 N. Clark — just a short walk away from Wrigley Field. Aurelio’s even created a Facebook page for the restaurant’s new location, which is expected to open this spring.

Eater Chicago says the restaurant will be family friendly with outdoor seating.