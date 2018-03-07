Around Town checks out An Epic Tale of Scale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Epic Tale of Scale is an immersive, interactive theatrical event unlike anything you’ve ever experienced! Think The Magic School Bus meets Sleep No More, and you’re on the right track.

Audiences are limited to groups of 20, with entry times staggered every 15 minutes for a fun, funky, two-story adventure through the human body, outer space, and beyond. Along the way, voyagers young and old will encounter costumed corpuscles, a collection of curiosities from The Field Museum, art activities, a race between parents and kids (or between the young at heart) through an anatomical obstacle course, mind benders, original music in every space, and maybe even a cosmic dance party.

An Epic Tale of Scale:

Chicago Children's Theatre:

100 S. Racine Ave.

Chicago, IL 60607

chicagochildrenstheatre.org