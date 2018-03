× 2 men shot in Robbins

ROBBINS, Ill. — Two men were shot in the south suburbs Wednesday evening.

Cook County Sheriff’s detectives said one of the men was found near 135th Street and Pulaski Road suffering from non-life threatening wounds.

The other victim was found a few blocks away at 135th Street and St. Louis Avenue and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.