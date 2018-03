Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A woman was hit and killed by a CTA bus on the city’s South Side Tuesday evening.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, a bus was making a right turn on 79th Street from Lafayette Avenue when the woman was hit, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Tribune said it was not clear if she was crossing in a crosswalk or if the bus was in service.

Police have not released the woman's name or age.

No further information was provided.