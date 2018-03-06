Woman finds tooth in bag of cashews

RAVENNA, Ohio — A woman in Ohio says she found a tooth in a bag of cashews.

She told WOIO she was eating Planters Cashews while driving with her mother. She felt a solid object in her mouth and handed it to her mom who took a good look at it.

“She turned a light on in the car and she said, ‘It looks like a tooth,’ and at that point, I just pulled the car over on the side of the roadway, and I was like, ‘Mom I think that’s a human tooth.'”

She started to feel sick and drove to an emergency room.

Doctors confirmed it was a human tooth, and said there was a spot of dried blood on it. They diagnosed her with exposure to bodily fluids.

She contacted Kraft, the parent company of Planters Peanuts. They sent a courier to pick up the tooth, but have not been in contact since then.